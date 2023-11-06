Trio of women robs California couple in broad daylight home invasion

SAN JOSE, Calif (NewsNation) — A woman and two accomplices allegedly escaped with a safe containing $10,000 during a San Jose home invasion of an elderly couple.

On Friday afternoon, the trio of women allegedly asked to cut the couple’s flowers, distracting the elder man, while a third woman made her way inside.

Home surveillance footage captured the women walking into the couple’s home, and then moments later, the trio is seen pushing the couple aside to take a family safe out of the home.

Josh Benjach, the victims’ grandson, believes they were targeted and the women observed their house for a while.

“They found a great opportunity to walk up to the door and distract my grandparents,” Benjach said. “They were telling my grandfather about their mother who was sick, and that they wanted to pick up some flowers for their mother from my grandfather’s front yard.”

Benjach said his grandparents are doing better after a few restless nights following the break-in.

“At first, there was a lot of restless nights; their privacy was invaded. So, they were very shaken up. today they’re doing much better,” he said. “We have more security, as well as our neighbors, they’re also shaken up that this happened to them in broad daylight. But now everyone is being more watchful.”

San Jose police are actively investigating the incident.