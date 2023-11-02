The worst cities for organized retail crime: Report

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — The Los Angeles area has become notorious for smash-and-grab robberies, mobs of people stealing luxury goods and running out the door.

According to a recent report from the National Retail Federation, Los Angeles is the city most affected by organized retail crime, topping the list for the fifth consecutive year.

Another California region, the San Francisco Bay Area, came in second, followed by Houston, New York City and Seattle.

Last year, businesses suffered $112 billion in total losses due to retail crime, up from $94 billion the year before, the NRF’s annual survey found.

The barrage of incidents all over the country has triggered safety concerns among employees and prompted a wave of store closures.

“Criminal groups have become more brazen and open and violent in their tactics over time,” said NRF vice president David Johnston.

Criminal behavior captured in viral videos has likely had an influence. Philadelphia police just released footage to get more information about a large group of people caught on surveillance cameras looting a Foot Locker store.

Other businesses were also targeted in that recent two-night looting spree.

In August, Los Angeles announced a regional task force to combat organized retail theft. Since then, the team has announced at least 89 arrests.

NewsNation reached out to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon’s office to see how many of those arrests have led to charges but have not heard back.

These were the top cities and metro areas affected by organized retail crime in 2022, according to the NRF.