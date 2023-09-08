YouTuber Ruby Franke to appear in court on child abuse charges

Housing developments are shown in Ivins, Utah, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated child abuse after her malnourished son escaped out a window and ran to a nearby house for help, authorities said. Ruby Franke, whose now defunct channel “8 Passengers” followed her family, was arrested Wednesday night, Aug. 30, 2023, in the southern Utah city of Ivins. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

(NewsNation) — YouTube star and mommy blogger Ruby Franke is expected to appear in court Friday, facing six charges of felony child abuse.

The case began when one of Franke’s six children escaped the home of Franke’s business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, where Franke and two of the children were staying. The boy ran to a neighbor who called 911 because he appeared malnourished and had duct tape on his wrists and ankles.

Police found another minor child in Hildebrandt’s home and two other children in the Franke home. All four children are now in state custody, while Franke and Hildebrandt both face charges of felony aggravated child abuse.

An incident report from the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department described the child’s injuries as severe enough to require treatment at a local hospital. The other child at Hildebrandt’s home was also taken for treatment by EMS.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, police said they would not be releasing any more information at this time.

Franke first became well-known for a YouTube channel called “8 Passengers,” which she ran with her husband and featured the couple and their six kids. The two oldest children are now adults and no longer live in the family home.

The channel sparked criticism over Franke’s parenting style, which she called strict but others said amounted to child abuse. They pointed to videos where one of the older children talked about having his bed and bedroom taken away for months as punishment or Franke refusing to bring her 6-year-old lunch after the child forgot to pack it.

After YouTube removed 8 Passengers, Franke joined Hildebrandt on a channel called ConneXions, which offered mental health advice.

Franke’s husband is estranged from her and has denied any involvement in the alleged abuse of the children.