9/11 lawyer on Ohio derailment: ‘Get out of there’

A tank car sits on a trailer as the cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed over a week ago continues in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(NewsNation) — A lawyer who’s seen the impact of toxic inhalation firsthand has a simple and stark warning for residents of East Palestine, Ohio: Leave as soon as possible.

Michael Barasch has represented thousands of 9/11 survivors who breathed in the toxic dust and ash from Ground Zero, many of whom paid with their lives, including some he worked with.

Since a train derailed Feb. 3 and released toxic chemicals in East Palestine, residents have grown concerned about their health. Many report feeling sick and are wary of drinking the water, despite assurance from government health officials it is safe.

“Get out of there,” Barasch advised East Palestine residents.

