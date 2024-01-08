Dershowitz: Evidence in Epstein docs shows ‘who framed me’

(NewsNation) — Prominent attorney and Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz says there is a “dynamite” piece of evidence in court records relating to Jeffrey Epstein that proves Dershowitz had no illicit sexual relations with underage girls.

“The case against me has been totally demolished,” Dershowitz said Monday on “CUOMO.”

Dershowitz’s name has appeared over 100 times in newly unsealed court documents that come from a settled civil lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she was a victim of sex trafficking, filed against Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015.

Giuffre also made accusations against Dershowitz, which he denied. She later said the accusations might have been a case of mistaken identity.

Dershowitz pointed to an email in the documents between Giuffre and Sharon Churcher, a Daily Mail reporter who first reported her allegations in 2011. In discussing promotional work for Giuffre’s book and who she should name in it, Churcher wrote: “Don’t forget Alan Dershowitz … JE’s buddy and lawyer -good name for your pitch … We all suspect Alan is a pedo and tho no proof on that, you probably met him when he was hanging out with JE.”

“We now know the origin of the frame-up,” Dershowitz said. “Sharon Churcher has now stated […] that she knows I’m innocent.”

On Monday, another batch of the documents was released and they include an allegation by accuser Sarah Ransome that Epstein, the now-deceased billionaire and accused sex trafficker, filmed “her friend” on separate occasions having sex with President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and businessman Richard Branson.

“(M)y friend had sexual intercourse with Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson, sex tapes were in fact filmed on each separate occasion… I eventually managed to persuade her to send me some of the video footage which she kept, implicating all three men,” Sarah Ransome said in the document.

Ransome did not share the footage, saying, “I have backed up the footage on several USB sticks and have securely sent them to various different locations throughout Europe with only one other person close to me knowing where their locations are, just in case anything happens to me before the footage is released.”

She later retracted what she told a reporter in 2016, saying “only bad things will happen as a consequence of me going public.” In 2019, the New Yorker reported that she told the publication “she had invented the tapes to draw attention to Epstein’s behavior.”

However, attorney Spencer Kuvin represents nine Jeffrey Epstein accusers and says at least two of them can validate that Epstein had cameras inside his homes, both in Florida and New York.

Kuvin and Dershowitz said if police collected surveillance footage when they searched Epstein’s homes, it needs to be released.

“I wish for nothing more than for there to be video tapes of every single room in Epstein’s house,” Dershowitz said. “I guarantee you that there is no video tape or audio tape or anything that ties me to any young woman because the only woman I’ve had any sexual contact with since the day I met Jeffrey Epstein was my wife.”

As an attorney for one of the accusers, Kuvin says he has walked through Epstein’s house in Palm Beach County and “it was clear to me” there were cameras and computer hard drives that had been removed.

“We just don’t know who has” the videos, Kuvin said. “We believe it’s the FBI, and they need to be released.”

Kuvin argues that there is a public interest in knowing who was inside Epstein’s home and what for purposes, given that multiple celebrities, politicans and other high-profile figures have been named in the court documents. Most of those names were contained in depositions given by some of Epstein’s accusers.

Clinton, Trump, Prince Andrew and Branson have all denied the allegations against them.

“If there are, in fact, these video tapes showing some of these young girls, that is a very strong reason that the FBI may not want to release them,” Kuvin said. “Having said that, there is a very large public interest with respect to who may be contained on those videos, especially in an election cycle where there may be certain candidates that may be shown […] and the general public needs to know that information before serious decisions are made about people that are elected.”