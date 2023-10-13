‘I want him back’: American families’ relatives stuck in Gaza

(NewsNation) — Americans stuck in Israel amid a war with Hamas have been able to find ways out through commercial or government-chartered flights, but for those in Gaza, evacuating has proven difficult, if not impossible.

That’s the case for Hesham Kaoud and Ramona Okumura. Kaoud was traveling with his brother and nephew to visit Egypt and Gaza for several weeks. Okumura is a humanitarian worker and prosthetics expert who was in Gaza volunteering with the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund to help kids who have lost limbs in the violence.

While the Israeli military issued an evacuation order for some 1 million people in northern Gaza, the United Nations has said the task is “impossible” and would worsen the humanitarian crisis there.

Kaoud’s wife Haifa says she is praying for the safe return of her husband.

“I don’t want to lose him. I want him back,” she said Friday on “CUOMO.”

The last time she heard from her husband was Friday afternoon, when the trio had relocated after the evacuation order was given. Internet and cell service is poor, so now she must await until he has an opportunity to make contact again.

“They are in a very bad situation. The trip was very hard on them,” Kaoud said.

For Erika Okumura and Akemi Hiatt, they just want to bring their aunt home.

Originally from Hawaii, Ramona Okumura now lives in Seattle and creates prosthetics for wounded people. She was in Gaza on a humanitarian mission when the fighting broke out.

The last the family heard, Okumura was about five miles from the Egyptian border and hoping to get out.

“Our fear is while we’re happy that there seems to maybe be a window of opportunity (Saturday) where she may be able to (get out), the pressure at the border and the intensity of how many people are trying to move will create an unanticipated consequence,” Hiatt said Friday on “CUOMO.”

Hamas has told people to ignore the evacuation order, and families in Gaza faced what they feared was a no-win decision to leave or stay, with no safe ground anywhere. Hospital staff said they couldn’t abandon patients.

Unrelenting Israeli strikes over the past week have leveled large swaths of neighborhoods, magnifying the suffering of Gaza, which has also been sealed off from food, water and medical supplies, and under a virtual total power blackout.

In the week-old war, the Gaza Health Ministry said Friday that roughly 1,900 people have been killed in the territory — more than half of them under the age of 18, or women. The Hamas assault last Saturday killed more than 1,300 Israelis, most of whom were civilians, and roughly 1,500 Hamas militants were killed during the fighting, the Israeli government said.

Several airlines have halted flights out of Tel Aviv’s main airport, and the only way out for those in Gaza is through the sole border crossing with Egypt. But that crossing has remained effectively closed after Israeli airstrikes damages infrastructure in the area.

Okumura and Hiatt hope their aunt and other humanitarian workers will be allowed through.

“According to my understanding of these types of situations, it’s common practice to allow humanitarian aid safe passage and it’s necessary for both sides to have medics, healers there present, so I think that that’s what needs to happen,” Erika Okumura said. “If we can send a message, please let that happen. Bring auntie Ramona home.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.