Americans’ mental health hits new low, poll finds

(NewsNation) — A new poll from Gallup shows Americans are rating their mental health the lowest in 20 years.

The 31% of Americans who describe their mental health as “excellent” is three points lower than in 2021, continuing a trend of declining positive self-assessments. Another 44% of Americans describe their mental health as “good,” and the combined 75% of good and excellent is the lowest on record.

It’s one point lower than the previous low in 2020, when 76% of Americans reported having good or excellent mental health. The average since 2001 is 85%.

The report comes a week after DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss killed himself. He served as DJ on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show from 2014 until its finale in May.

Dr. Jeff Gardere, a psychologist, joined “CUOMO” Thursday to talk about mental health, and he said people should “stay connected” and “share the pain” to help get through challenging times.

If you or a loved one are experiencing mental distress, please call or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.