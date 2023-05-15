‘Any mother should be angry’: El Paso resident on crossings

(NewsNation) — Dolores Chavira Chacon, an El Paso resident, reflects on what it’s like living next to the border.

She told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo that “any mother who is here should be angry of how these children are suffering.”

Chacon also said she hates that the border isn’t secured and that she believes the crisis is a result of “intentional” decisions by both political parties.

Since the expiration of Title 42, the U.S. is relying heavily on Title 8 to address migrant crossings.

Over the weekend, Border Patrol agents recorded 14,752 apprehensions — a 45% drop from the same time period a week earlier — according to U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz.