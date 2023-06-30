Doctor ‘sticking with the FDA’ on aspartame safety

(NewsNation) — The World Health Organization is preparing to declare aspartame, a popular artificial sweetener, as a possible carcinogen, according to Reuters.

What exactly does that mean for consumers?

Dr. Dave Montgomery says more data is needed to make definitive conclusions.

“I think it might be a little bit blown out of proportion,” Montgomery said Friday on “CUOMO.” “We got to be really really careful of any kind of … classification that we give it.”

WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer will publicly announce its decision July 14, Reuters reported.

Artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, saccharin and sucralose, among others, were already declared to be ineffective at helping users with long-term weight control. In May, the health agency urged consumers to avoid sweeteners in order to “improve their health,” linking continued usage to “undesirable effects” such an elevated risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and mortality in adults.

WHO’s expected July announcement could potentially put cancer into that category — for aspartame specifically — calling the sweetener “possibly carcinogenic to humans,” according to sources cited by Reuters. Fortune also cited a leaked report that contained WHO’s decision.

Montgomery explained that the “possibly carcinogenic” classification isn’t what people think it means.

“What this is saying is we don’t have enough data in humans, not enough evidence, to say verifiably that it’s carcinogenic in humans. We have some animal data, that’s what possibly ‘possibly carcinogenic’ means,” Montgomery said. “It doesn’t mean it’s more or less toxic, and that’s where the jargon comes in and confuses everybody.”

As for his professional opinion, Montgomery said he’s “sticking with the FDA,” which says the use of aspartame as a general sweetener is safe.

“You really have to be eating a ton of this stuff to really have toxicity, according to the data,” he said.

The Hill contributed to this report.