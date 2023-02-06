Brother honors American medic killed in Ukraine

(NewsNation) — An American aid worker and Marine Corps veteran, Pete Reed, was killed in Ukraine last week after his ambulance was bombed.

“He (Pete) was selfless. He put himself in places nobody else wanted to go,” Chandler Reed, Pete’s older brother, told NewsNation host Chris Cuomo in an exclusive interview on “CUOMO.” “He found dangerous places where he could go put his skills to work and fill voids.”

Chandler said he spoke with his brother two days before his ambulance was hit by an artillery strike. Pete was stationed in Ukraine, evacuating elderly medically wounded people.

“This was his passion, helping people. being somewhere where he could empower others around him to just help people who were helpless or needed help,” Chandler said.

As Ukraine approaches the one-year mark since Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian Parliament member Kira Rudyk anticipates continued violence.

According to Rudyk, Ukraine is planning another military push in response to Russian escalation, saying, “We can do the impossible things, stand against the impossible force.”

Ukraine is also focusing on providing resources to cities recently devastated with violence, and assessing the threat of Iran’s reported drone factory in Russia, Rudyk says.