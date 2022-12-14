Cancer vaccine can open up ‘new field’ of therapy: Mark Hyman

(NewsNation) — Moderna says a personalized mRNA vaccine has shown effectiveness in treating skin cancer, and one doctor believes it’s one of the “next great advancements” in medicine.

Moderna announced Tuesday a possible melanoma vaccine it is studying with pharmaceutical giant Merck fared well in a small study of patients who had the cancer surgically removed. It uses the same technology that was used to craft the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Mark Hyman, host of “The Doctor’s Farmacy” podcast, joined “CUOMO” on Wednesday to explain how personalized vaccines could improve health outcomes for patients and how the vaccine can “open up a whole new field of cancer therapies.”

Watch a portion of his interview above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.