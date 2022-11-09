Cenk Uygur: Democrats disappointed despite mitigating losses

(NewsNation) — Democrats avoided a worst-case scenario in the midterm elections, with Republicans on track to gain a narrow majority in the House. To Cenk Uygur, the Democrats left races on the table despite mitigating losses.

Uygur, the founder of The Young Turks, said he was disappointed by Democrats’ performance against “sane” Republicans, such as the governor’s race in Georgia.

“I want the Democrats to win, but I want them to run on right things and I think that if they did … they would win more,” Uygur said Wednesday on “CUOMO.”

