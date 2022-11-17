Charles Barkley: Free speech isn’t free of consequences

(NewsNation) — In recent weeks, Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and Kyrie Irving, a Brooklyn Nets player, were criticized and faced repercussions for making antisemitic remarks or promoting antisemitic content.

Both said they weren’t antisemitic and defended free speech and free thought. But Charles Barkley says free speech isn’t free.

The former NBA player and now host of “Inside the NBA” on TNT spoke with NewsNation host Chris Cuomo on Thursday to discuss Irving’s actions and subsequent suspension.

“Me and you just can’t say what the hell we want to, just because we’re famous,” Barkley said on Cuomo’s podcast, “The Chris Cuomo Project.”

