Christie ignoring ‘meaningless’ polls as he tours New Hampshire Chris Christie is campaigning heavily in New Hampshire Ex-governor says he's not paying attention to polling, only voters Christie expects to be on GOP debate stage in Alabama Tyler Wornell Updated: Nov 30, 2023 / 09:22 PM CST NewsNation will host the fourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app. If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here. Trending on NewsNation What is ‘White Lung Syndrome,’ the Ohio child pneumonia outbreak? Video Icon Video Louisiana grandmother dismembered, dragged to death in carjacking Video Icon Video Chiefs fan’s mom defends son after critics call him racist Video Icon Video Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, dies at 93 Stephen Smith’s phone, tablet unlocked by South Carolina officers Video Icon Video Israel says Hamas allowed truce to collapse as war resumes Video Icon Video