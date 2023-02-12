Chris Cuomo previews his special report from Ukraine

(NewsNation) — NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo will report live from the capital of Ukraine as Russia makes a push to seize more ground in an effort to turn the tide of the war.

“This is a very powerful site here,” Cuomo said previewing the special report.

As the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaches, Cuomo will travel from Kyiv to eastern Ukraine as the country prepares for a potential offensive that could determine the outcome of the conflict.

“The concern is that violence in the east is spreading and intensifying,” Cuomo said. “This is the indication of what was most feared that it wasn’t over, that a Russian offensive is coming. And it’s time to make a decision about which way this war is going to go.”

“[CUOMO] Live From Ukraine” will air on Monday at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST. Here is how to watch.