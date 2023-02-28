Chuck D of Public Enemy launching new ‘culture media’ venture

(NewsNation) — Chuck D, frontman of the hip-hop group Public Enemy, is launching a new “culture media” app, as he describes it, that he hopes will engage people in conversations about art and culture.

The rapper, whose real name is Carlton Douglas Ridenhour, joined NewsNation’s “CUOMO” on Tuesday to talk about hip-hop and its societal impact, as well as his new documentary “Fight the Power” airing on PBS.

“Social media you’ve got everybody in the sandbox, right? One thing that culture media does is … it engages a conversation in a room that just keeps it to the art and culture,” Ridenhour said of his new app.

“Bring the Noise” will be available to download March 15.

You can watch Ridenhour’s interview above, where he also talks about the recent controversy involving “Dilbert” comic strip creator Scott Adams.