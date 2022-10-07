Cuomo: Are we headed for a 21st century Cuban missile crisis?

(NewsNation) — During an event Friday in Hagerstown, Maryland, President Joe Biden told a crowd before giving a speech at a Volvo manufacturing plant, “Let me start off with two words: Made in America.”

Of course, that’s three words, and it immediately fired up the fringes on social media. But it’s not what you need to focus on.

Instead, you need to focus on the president warning of potential Armageddon.

I went to Ukraine a few months ago on my own, not because I have a death wish, but because of what I was hearing from there and how it was not getting any urgency here.

Ukraine is making a valiant effort, but this is bigger than them, and the president just acknowledged it.

Biden told the crowd at a New York fundraiser “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis. … Putin’s not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons.”

He has never said anything more loaded. Potential Armageddon?

That is a Biblical reference to the battle before judgment day, and he is probably more right than he may know.

Biden is old enough to remember what led to the Cuban Missile Crisis — the Bay of Pigs and U.S. missiles in the East that led to the Soviets putting missiles 90 miles from the U.S. in Cuba.

It was a 13-day period in which President John F. Kennedy learned that conflicts are won by moves well in advance of any potential crisis. Early action is key.

Is Biden living that lesson?

There are eerie similarities between the two moments in time. Perceived U.S. objectives led to Soviet aggression, and that crisis was in October a week from where we are now 60 years ago.

The Pentagon is also giving vague threats of taking out Putin that allows Russia to play the victim.

The latest comes today as the Pentagon says they see no sign of Russia preparing to use nukes. So we are just waiting on them?

Is that the best move?

There are key questions that have to be raised…

When will Biden lay out our Ukraine plan? When will he assure the American people that they are prepared for any nuclear play there or here?

How can America be so hands-off in a situation that the president presents as the ultimate all-hands-on-deck scenario? Shouldn’t our Congress be debating this issue and get off Twitter?

This situation could not have more grave potential. Should Ukraine be left to defend democracy mostly on its own?