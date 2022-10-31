Cuomo denies report about wanting new time slot

(NewsNation) — NewsNation hosts Dan Abrams and Chris Cuomo laughed off a story in the New York Post claiming Cuomo is hunting for a new hour for his show to boost ratings.

“I’ve got a bone to pick with you,” Abrams joked during the handoff between their two shows.

“Nothing in the story is true. Literally nothing,” Cuomo said. “It literally is the standard of they spelled our names right.”

Cuomo, who wrapped up the end of his first month at NewsNation hosting his show “CUOMO” at 8 p.m. ET, said nobody credible could have been the anonymous source in the Post’s reporting because no meeting about changing Cuomo’s time slot ever happened.

The two anchors also said they’d both rather do their shows at 8 p.m. because it gets them home sooner.

“I don’t like them trying to destabilize things from the inside,” Cuomo said. “I think that’s cheap, but I think that’s desperation. I love my team. I love the people I work with. I’m very happy to be here. There was a time when I thought I would not get to do what I love and what I thought I should be doing. Nobody is (more) happy to be here than I am.”

“You’re staying at 8 o’clock,” Abrams joked.

“I’m going to the boss,” Cuomo quipped.