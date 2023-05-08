Cuomo on fixing gun violence: The answer is do everything

(NewsNation) — In the wake of a shooting in McAllen, Texas, that left eight people dead, you’re right to be frustrated by violence dominating the news.

I’m not measured in my understanding of gun violence – I’m immersed.

I’ve been watching people die for over 25 years in these situations. The repeatability of it is staggering. The faces, the words, I’ve seen it from people of different colors and creeds in different states. They all wind up in that exact same place.

The answer is do everything.

Put more security in the schools? Oh, the left doesn’t like it. Have more questions when you’re going to ask for people who want weapons, especially the kinds of weapons that we only see in these situations, large capacity magazines, ask the questions, allow the family to have more access in terms of reporting? Oh, but their rights.

You see, that’s nonsense. If you want things to get better, you try everything.

We can do the right thing and still secure our rights.

I’m a gun owner. I’m able to protect my family. I don’t need a bazooka. I don’t need a weapon of war. I don’t need 90 bullets. And we all know most gun owners feel the same way.

Do everything.

Find ways to get the homeless off the streets. What if they’re not competent? Get those struggling with their mental health treated. That’s how you wind up having less of them with weapons in their hands.

Yeah, sure, access to weapons matters. But so does what’s going on in that person’s life. There are more guns than people in this country, they’re going to find one.

Do everything.

Our situation here doesn’t exist anywhere in your life, which is because this problem is difficult, I’m not going to do anything about it. I’m fat. So, what I’m going to do is eat ice cream and then every time I gain weight, I’m going to blame my scale. That’s where we are.

We should be doing everything.

Deal with the schools, deal with the people who are not well, what’s our reporting mechanism? How do you treat them? How does that get paid for? Do you have places for them? Are you checking those boxes? If not, why not? Do you prosecute people who use weapons? Do you prosecute people who don’t store their weapons?

You do everything.

Instead, we do nothing and fight over who’s more responsible for the problem.

