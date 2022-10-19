D.L. Hughley: Ye has ‘co-opted the pain of Black people’

(NewsNation) — Recent controversial statements made by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, included the claim that George Floyd died because of fentanyl use, not because he was suffocated by the officer who pushed his knee into Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes.

The remark, which he made on the podcast “Drink Champs,” has prompted a defamation lawsuit and drawn criticism from some in the Black community. In an interview Monday on “CUOMO,” Ye defended that comment, as well as others he made that got him suspended on social media.

Weighing in on the remark, comedian D.L. Hughley said Wednesday on “CUOMO” that Ye has “co-opted” the pain of Black people and “sounds a lot like a white supremacist.”

