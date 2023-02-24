Ex-DEA agent urges more efforts to combat drug trade

(NewsNation) — A three-year long investigation in Arizona resulted in the seizure of more than 4 million fentanyl pills, and a former Drug Enforcement Administration agent says it’s a prime example of why the U.S. needs to do more to combat Mexican cartels.

Derek Maltz served in the DEA for 28 years and ran the Justice Department’s Special Operations Division for 10 years. That department coordinated the multiagency manhunt for Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the former head of the Sinaloa drug cartel.

Maltz is one of many in a growing chorus that is putting pressure on the Biden administration and members of Congress to stem the flow of illegal drugs across the southern border. The DEA says it seized more than 50 million fentanyl pills last year.

“I want action,” Maltz said Friday on “CUOMO.”

Watch his interview in the video above.