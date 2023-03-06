‘Dilbert’ creator Scott Adams: Only white people are mad

(NewsNation) — Scott Adams, the creator of the ‘Dilbert’ comic strip, says he was intentionally trying to create controversy when he called Black Americans a “hate group,” arguing people took his words out of context and that white people are the only ones who are mad at him.

“It’s almost entirely white people that canceled me,” Adams said Monday on “CUOMO.” “Black America is actually completely fine, both conservative and liberal, if they see the context. … Black people are contacting me and saying, ‘Come over to the barbecue, let’s talk,’ and all these things.”

Adams came under fire after making the remarks during a Feb. 22 episode of his YouTube show, in which he urged white people to get away from Black people.

Responding to the criticism, he said the comments were merely hyperbole that were taken out of context.

“I intentionally courted controversy. I was trying to attract attention so that I could have a productive argument,” Adams said.

Variety reported that the comments were made in response to a Rasmussen poll that said 26% of Black respondents disagreed with the question “Is it OK to be white?” A total of 53% of Black people surveyed agreed with the statement, while 21% said they were unsure.

“I don’t think it makes any sense as a white citizen of America to try to help Black citizens anymore. It doesn’t make sense,” Adams said on his YouTube show. “There’s no longer a rational impulse.”

The Anti-Defamation League has denounced the phrase “It’s OK to be white” as a “hate slogan.”

Newspapers across the country dropped the comic strip from publication after Adams’ comment. He claims that he was the latest subject of cancel culture and that his main source of income would now be lost.

But he called the situation a “weirdly good experience.”

“If global cancellation is my price for free speech, it was worth it,” Adams said. “I’m probably the only white man in America who has free speech today because I can say whatever the hell I want and I can’t get further canceled.”

He refused to apologize for the comments because “I offended people so that they would be drawn to the solution.”

Instead, he offered a “reframe” to allow people to get out of what he called a “mental trap” of worsening racial divide in America.

“We’ve literally monetized racism so that everybody can be a little bit madder at each other,” Adams said. “If you monetize racial divide, you’re only going to get more of it.”

You can watch part of his interview in the player above.