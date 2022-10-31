Dingell: Everyday Americans must stand up to hate

(NewsNation) — Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell has been speaking out against violence for the past few years, and she echoed the sentiments she’s been sharing following the attack on Paul Pelosi.

Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was assaulted inside his San Francisco home over the weekend and suffered a fractured skull.

Dingell, a Democrat from Michigan, says violence has seeped into communities across America and everyday people must help bring it to an end.

