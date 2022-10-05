(NewsNation) — Does social media accurately reflect what Americans are thinking? John Dick, CEO of CivicScience, says no; it misrepresents reality by amplifying extreme perspectives.

CivicScience’s survey on political self-identifications says 19% of people identify as a “strong Democrat,” 18% as a “strong Republican,” and 63% as a “moderate/somewhere in the middle.”

While appearing on NewsNation’s “CUOMO,” Dick said people with beliefs more along the center often do not have their points of view presented because it does not attract clicks or attention online.

“We sort of live in this world where if you’re not on my side, you’re against me. That leaves a bunch of people right smack in the middle of no man’s land,” Dick said.

In the video above, Dick explains why he thinks moderates may be disincentivized from making their voices heard.