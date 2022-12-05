Doubt remains about Iran’s claim to disband morality police

(NewsNation) — After months of protests sparked by a woman being killed while detained for allegedly violating hijab laws, Iran’s leaders claimed Monday they’ve disbanded the country’s morality police.

The New York Times reported that a government spokesman said officials will now determine whether the police force will take another form. It’s unclear if the concession will appease protesters, though, who have been demanding more personal liberties and freedoms.

Ari Aramesh, a lawyer and national security analyst, believes that even if the police force is called something else, the Iranian regime’s core misogynistic philosophies won’t change. He joined “CUOMO” on Monday to weigh in on the issue, calling the Iranian regime ” not reformable.”

Watch his interview above.