East Palestine resident rejects idea of old contaminants in creeks

(NewsNation) — An EPA official recently suggested that a rainbow-colored sheen on creeks in East Palestine could be due to contaminants in the sediment that were there before a train derailment released toxic chemicals into the environment.

Debra Shore, regional administrator for U.S. EPA Region 5, made the comments during a news conference Oct. 26 detailing the cleanup work in the town.

“We know that at least one of the tank cars did leak some fuel and that wasn’t fully accounted for, so we need to test,” Shore said. “It could be legacy contaminants in the sediment from years ago, but that’s why we’re testing.”

The sheen was first noticeable shortly after the Feb. 3 train derailment that spilled vinyl chloride and other chemicals.

At the time, Pittsburgh-based Big Pine Consultants concluded, based on results from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, the exact chemicals may be butyl acrylate or ethylhexyl. Both compounds were reported to be in some of the rail cars and can cause skin irritation, eye irritation and respiratory irritation, according to the National Institutes of Health

Now, the EPA has ordered Norfolk Southern to conduct further testing in Sulphur Run and Leslie Run creeks to determine whether it could be so-called “legacy contaminants” causing the sheen.

Krissy Hylton isn’t buying the suggestion it could just be old contaminants.

“We were never sick before” the derailment, she said Friday on “CUOMO.” “It’s very insulting and demeaning to every resident that is suffering to hear her say such a thing. Shame on her. Shame on the EPA.”

East Palestine residents began reporting health problems soon after the derailment and worry that their homes are no longer habitable. The EPA and Ohio state agencies maintain that it is safe to live in East Palestine, citing their testing of the air and water quality.

But residents have also asked for their homes to be tested for toxic chemical exposure. Independent testing has shown the presence of the cancer-causing chemical vinyl chloride in Hylton’s home.

Her family of six was displaced after the Feb. 3 train derailment. Now, they may have no other choice but to move back into the home they aren’t sure is safe.

“We can’t afford to take on a mortgage when our home is paid for. They’re now discussing trying to move us back in after cleaning, after all the damage, all the contamination,” she told NewsNation during a town hall in September.

Mark Durno, the EPA official in charge in East Palestine, told NewsNation last month that the situation around indoor testing is complicated.

“There are a whole lot of chemicals that are in people’s homes that have nothing to do with the train derailment. We go in there and start sampling, we’re going to see it and I assure you that once that data is present, (people will say), ‘Why are these chemicals in my house?’”

Hylton says she’s still not getting the information she needs.

“More questions, no answers,” Hylton said. “Time’s running out.”