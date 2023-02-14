East Palestine family says they felt sick soon after train crash

(NewsNation) — Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, have been able to return to their homes following a train derailment that released toxic chemicals, but some fear the air still isn’t safe.

That includes Chris and Jamie Wallace, who took themselves and their 3-year-old child to a hospital after they experienced breathing issues. The diagnosis was an upper respiratory infection.

The family started to feel sick immediately after the train crash.

“I knew something was different when we left town and there was that chemical smell in your nose, as if you were in the bathroom cleaning with bleach and you walk out and you still smell that bleach in your nose,” Jamie Wallace said Tuesday on NewsNation’s “CUOMO.”

The family doubts the determination that the air and water around East Palestine is safe, and Chris Wallace said he doesn’t trust the government right now.

“It just seems like everybody let us down,” he said.

