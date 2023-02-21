East Palestine resident to DeWine: ‘What about the soil?’

(NewsNation) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was in East Palestine on Tuesday, and made it a point to drink tap water, demonstrating his confidence that it’s safe following a train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals.

Resident Jamie Wallace said he should be also be concerned about the water in creeks and wells.

“Everyone is talking drinking water, and that’s a different system,” Wallace said Tuesday on NewsNation’s “CUOMO.” “What about our creeks, what about the soil?”

Videos shared online of a creek in the town clearly show a colorful sheen following the toxic spill as a result of a Feb. 3 train derailment. The train was carrying hazardous chemicals, including vinyl chloride, and there are lingering concerns about health and environmental impacts.

While the tap water might be safe, Wallace said she remains worried about well water that may be contaminated by chemicals that seeped into the ground.

