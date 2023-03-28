Brockovich: ‘Cover-up’ occurring in East Palestine

(NewsNation) — Nearly two months have passed since a toxic train derailment devastated the small town of East Palestine, Ohio, and residents are still searching for answers about the safety of their air and water.

On Tuesday, Congress held a hearing on the environmental response to the derailment while residents in East Palestine held another town hall.

East Palestine resident Jamie Wallace was at that town hall meeting, which she called a “huge success” that helped finally deliver some answers.

“The gentleman from the EPA, the mayor were both very forthcoming, very open, it was more conversation-like,” Wallace said Tuesday on “CUOMO.” “It actually was one of the best meetings that I’ve been to thus far.”

Wallace was joined by environmental activist Erin Brockovich, who has been advocating for East Palestine residents. Criticizing the mixed messages and lack of information from government officials, Brockovich argues the response to the train derailment is tantamount to a “cover-up.”

The Environmental Protection Agency has said testing shows the air is safe to breathe and water safe to drink.

“There’s a whole lot of things that are going wrong out in East Palestine ever since that train derailment happened,” Brockovich said.

Watch the interviews in the player above.