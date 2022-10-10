Ex-NYPD leader: Crime surges ‘politically created’

(NewsNation) — More than three-quarters of Americans say they’re worried about crime, and one former official is attributing increases to failed criminal justice reform.

In Seattle, shootings and reports of gunfire are up 33% since last year, and New York City is dealing with a crime surge coupled with a police shortage. Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton said the crime surges have been “politically created” and that criminal justice reforms aren’t working.

He and Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz join NewsNation’s “CUOMO” on Monday to discuss crime across America. Watch their interviews above.