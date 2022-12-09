Ex-Twitter employee calls release of docs ‘corporate propaganda’

(NewsNation) — The release of internal Twitter communications continued on Friday, when journalist Matt Taibbi outlined staff discussions and decisions surrounding Donald Trump leading up to and during the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The documents appear to show company employees placing accounts on “blacklists” that limited their reach and visibility.

Melissa Ingle, a former Twitter senior data scientist, called the documents “corporate propaganda” seeking to make Elon Musk look good.

“Everything that’s in these ‘Twitter Files‘ has been publicly discussed,” Ingle said Friday night on “CUOMO.” “Between Jan. 6 and Jan. 8, Mr. Trump tweeted 140 separate violations of our policies and procedures before we ended up banning him.”

Ingle clarified that Twitter would have banned anyone saying what Trump was saying.

“When an account is that big, and of course, when it’s the President of the United States, we can’t simply ban him using other policies and procedures that we would use for less important accounts. It becomes a political decision at that point,” Ingle said.