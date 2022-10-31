Father pleads for son to be imprisoned to correct behavior

(NewsNation) — A Baltimore father is incensed over what he says is inaction by authorities to punish his son for criminal behavior.

Feeling as though he’s at a dead end, Santiago, who asked that his last name not be used, is making pleas that his 15-year-old son be jailed after committing a rash of car thefts. Efforts at home to correct the teenager’s behavior have failed.

“I’ve tried everything you could imagine,” Santiago said Monday on “CUOMO.” “He’s been on therapy, he’s been on medication … I don’t know what else that I can do.”

Santiago said his son has been arrested multiple times, only to be let go without any serious consequences. The father told local media his son has even been involved in a high-speed chase that nearly killed two officers.

Despite one arrest that resulted in 19 charges — seven of them felonies — Santiago said his son has evaded meaningful punishment that he believes could save the young man’s life.

“I’m hoping (prison) would scare him, to not want to go back,” Santiago said.

Instead, Santiago said police have told him he would be charged with child neglect for not showing up to pick up his child when he’s been arrested.

“I told them to let him get a taste of what it’s like to be in jail if that’s the life he wants to live, and they told me I had three hours to get there or they would call CPS,” Santiago said.

Santiago says his son is skipping classes, hanging out with the wrong crowd and likely suffering from mental health problems. All he wants is to help him get on the straight and narrow.

“I love my son to death, and the last thing I want is for him to be in jail,” Santiago said, “but I’m at the point where it’s, like, ‘What else is there to do?'”