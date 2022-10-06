‘Shutting down saved lives’: Fauci says on CUOMO

(NewsNation) — Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday during “CUOMO” defended the COVID-19 lockdowns that took place early on in the pandemic, saying they “saved lives” while hospitals were being overrun.

“The only way you stop that is by essentially stopping the virus in its tracks,” Fauci told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and chief medical adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, said that with the benefit of hindsight, “We would have been much more strict in demanding mask wearing.”

“What we know now about this virus or we did not know in January, February and March of 2020,” Fauci said. “We did not know about the fact…of aerosol transmission or that people who had no symptoms were the main spreaders of the virus.”