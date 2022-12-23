Former defense secretary wants Trump prosecution

(NewsNation) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol released its final report this week, and the panel said it feared former President Donald Trump would issue an “illegal order and use the military for political purposes.”

Former Defense Secretary Bill Cohen says the former president must be held accountable for his actions, or inaction, that day.

“I don’t think the prosecutor should walk away from this one,” Cohen said Friday on “CUOMO.”

Watch his interview above.