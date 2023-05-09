Former prosecutor reported 2018 Biden bribery claims

(NewsNation) — Former federal prosecutor Bud Cummins first contacted U.S. attorney Geoffrey Berman on Oct. 4, 2018, in an email claiming he had evidence that Joe Biden was involved in a bribery scheme involving his son Hunter and foreign entities in Ukraine.

“People in Ukraine came to me and said that the prosecutor general was looking for a vehicle to get a private, discreet meeting with peers and the Department of Justice to make a presentation of certain evidence,” Cummins told NewsNation host Chris Cuomo on Tuesday night. “Because they completely ignored the offer that I carried to them, I have no idea what did or didn’t happen. It occurred to me that they might already have an investigation going. … They might have reached out directly to the general and cut me out of the the loop. … They might have just been turning a blind eye and they didn’t want to investigate it.”

An investigation is currently underway into the Biden family, and NewsNation learned Tuesday that the GOP will focus on wire transfers made mostly from Romania.

Multiple Republican members of the House Oversight Committee are expected to present evidence of bank transactions and money transfers made to countries including Romania and China. However, it is unclear what, if any evidence, they will present that points to specific criminal conduct.

NewsNation will livestream the press conference by House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer which begins at 9 a.m. ET, Wednesday, May 10.