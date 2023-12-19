Gaza hospital chief claims to be Hamas leader in interrogation

  • Director of Gaza hospital claims he's a Hamas commander
  • Admission came in video released by Israeli intelligence agency
  • Son of Hamas co-founder: 'Not the first doctor' hired by Hamas

