Ramaswamy: I plan to downsize federal bureaucracy DeSantis, Ramaswamy, Haley, Christie qualify for fourth GOP debate Ramaswamy's strategy: I will answer questions, be transparent Ramaswamy: We need an outsider with legal understanding Liz Jassin Updated: Dec 4, 2023 / 09:33 PM CST NewsNation will host the fourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app. If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here. Trending on NewsNation Parents of young Chiefs fan wearing headdress threaten to sue Deadspin 218 gallons of meth found in car gas tank by border agents in California Petito family lawyer: Laundries admitted what Brian told them Video Icon Video How to watch the fourth Republican debate on NewsNation What is ‘White Lung Syndrome,’ the Ohio child pneumonia outbreak? Video Icon Video Texas birds getting renamed due to links with colonialism Video Icon Video