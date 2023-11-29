Henry Kissinger was the ‘Forrest Gump of diplomacy’: Lawyer

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

(NewsNation) — Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has died at the age of 100.

The statesman wielded immense power over foreign policy during the Nixon administration and played an integral role in negotiating a cease-fire in the Vietnam War, for which he won a Nobel Peace Prize.

Remembering Kissinger, high-profile criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos said he was essentially the “Forrest Gump of diplomacy.”

“(Vietnam) is where he burst into the international consciousness,” Geragos said Wednesday on “CUOMO.” “He served so many different presidents in so many different times of crisis.”

Kissinger also served as national security adviser during the Nixon and Ford administrations.