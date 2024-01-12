Houthi spokesman avoids question on Iran support

(NewsNation) — A spokesman for Yemen’s Houthi rebels cut short an interview with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo when asked if Iran was supporting the Houthi organization.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a senior political official, said his answers, which were being communicated via a translator, weren’t sounding accurate earlier in the interview.

“When we meet again and there is a capable translator, we will have a better interview. Please excuse me,” al-Bukhaiti said.

In a follow-up attempt, Cuomo sent al-Bukhaiti the question for a written response, but he has yet to reply.

The United States and United Kingdom conducted joint airstrikes Thursday on Houthi rebel targets in Yemen.

The U.S. Air Force’s Mideast command said it struck over 60 targets at 16 sites in Yemen, including “command-and-control nodes, munitions depots, launching systems, production facilities and air defense radar systems.”

President Joe Biden said the strikes were meant to demonstrate that the U.S. and its allies “will not tolerate” the militant group’s ceaseless attacks on the Red Sea. And he said they only made the move after attempts at diplomatic negotiations and careful deliberation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.