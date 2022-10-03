(NewsNation) — Chris Cuomo’s new show on NewsNation is about cutting through the partisan games and getting down to what really matters: Viewers’ lives.

Despite some practical solutions in plain site to some of the biggest issues facing our world, many politicians would rather keep the argument alive than end the problem, Cuomo argues. It lets them score points with their teams on social media, but we know that’s not the real world.

We want to hear from you. You can call in to NewsNation’s “Cuomo” by dialing this number:

1-844-968-7720

Cuomo might even talk to you live on the air.

The show airs weeknights at 8/7c on NewsNation. Here’s how you can watch.