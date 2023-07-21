Ice Cube: ‘Shame’ Tupac’s killing hasn’t been solved

(NewsNation) — Police in Las Vegas have executed a search warrant on a home in connection with the death of Tupac Shakur, the acclaimed hip-hop artist who was gunned down in 1996.

Rapper and film producer Ice Cube say’s it’s a shame Shakur’s killing hasn’t been solved more than two decades after the fact.

“I’m pretty sure we haven’t heard the absolute whole truth when it comes to Tupac’s death and what happened to him that night in Vegas,” Ice Cube said Friday on “CUOMO.”

Las Vegas police seized documents, photos and electronics from a Henderson home as part of the investigation into the murder of Shakur, NewsNation affiliate KLAS confirmed Thursday.

As KLAS first reported Tuesday, the investigation involves 60-year-old Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who has publicly said he was in the car with the gunman who killed Shakur.

“Of course it matters,” Ice Cube said of finding out the truth about what happened that night. “Tupac was loved by millions of people around the world, and for his death to be somewhat unsolved … is just a shame.

Police were searching for personal items and documents that are connected with Shakur’s killing.

Davis said the car pulled up side-by-side with Shakur’s BMW at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane. Then, someone in the back seat of the car Davis was in fired a gun.

In the hours before his murder, associates of Shakur reportedly attacked Orlando Anderson, a gang member. Anderson died in a shooting in 1998.

Police have never filed charges in connection with Shakur’s murder.

On the renewed efforts to investigate the shooting, Ice Cube said it “seems like it’s 30 years too late.”

NewsNation affiliate KLAS-TV contributed to this report.