Influencer MD Motivator is rewarding kindness with cash

(NewsNation) — Zachery Dereniowski, better known as MD Motivator on social media, is on a mission to spread kindness and mental health by giving strangers cash, cars and other gifts.

His videos often feature Dereniowski asking strangers for help doing a task or asking for a dollar or two, rewarding the first person to help him with upward of $1,000 in cash. These videos have made Dereniowski a star on Instagram and Tik Tok, with nearly 10 billion views and a flood of donations to help his efforts.

Dereniowski first started making videos at a low time in his life. “I’d have nothing to be able to offer an individual and be disheveled on the ground and people would still help,” he said on NewsNation’s “CUOMO.” Eventually, he turned the tables by rewarding those who helped with far more than anyone expected.

“It’s universal. Doesn’t matter the language barrier, doesn’t matter the human. I feel like we all can connect,” Dereniowski said while discussing the kinds of people he meets.

In one of his videos, Dereniowski helps out a small business owner in New York City’s Washington Square Park. Terrence Gorham was selling clothes from his line, “Think Rich,” when Dereniowski surprised him with $500 cash and a Times Square billboard advertising the clothing brand for 72 hours.

“It’s been a blessing. He’s doing God’s work,” Gorham told host Chris Cuomo. Dereniowski takes donations on his website to continue his work, as well as selling “Kindness Changes Everything” merchandise.

Apart from the free advertising, cars, TVs and cash, Deremiowski hopes to spread positivity, love and kindness.