Is Gov. Chris Sununu’s mind on a 2024 presidential run?

(NewsNation) — Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu won reelection last month by 15 points, and his name has been mentioned as a possible contender for the 2024 presidential race.

Though only three weeks removed from the midterm elections, both Republicans and Democrats have their minds on who will seek the White House in two years. Former President Donald Trump has already announced he’s running again.

What about Sununu? The governor joined “CUOMO” on Thursday to discuss his reelection and whether he has his sights set on the Oval Office. Watch a portion of the interview above.