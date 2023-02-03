Is testimony of maid’s son relevant in Murdaugh trial?

(NewsNation) — The double-murder trial for disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh resumed Friday, with prosecutors asking the judge to consider allowing testimony from the son of his longtime housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

Eric Bland, the attorney for Satterfield’s son, believes his client’s testimony is relevant in the Murdaugh murder trial.

“Alex is really that bad of a man,” Bland told NewsNation host Chris Cuomo on Friday night. “Sometimes people kill for the oddest reasons. This Satterfield case was the first external pressure that Alex was feeling.”

Criminal trial attorney Sara Azari disagreed with Bland’s statements, arguing that the prosecution “doesn’t have a good case for murder” and that they want to “present a case for fraud.”

Watch Bland and Azari’s discussion in the video player above.