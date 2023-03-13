Is vaping making your kid a lifelong addict?

(NewsNation) — Vaping has taken hold of children and teens, over two million of whom partake in the habit, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dorian Fuhrman, co-founder of Parents Against Vaping e-cigarettes (PAVe), told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo on Monday that no amount of nicotine is safe for adolescents with still-developing brains.

“JUUL created the youth vaping epidemic,” Fuhrman said.

According to the Annual National Youth Tobacco Survey, 14.1% (2.14 million) of high school students reported current e-cigarette use. And 3.3% (380,000) of middle school students reported current e-cigarette use.

Most used flavored e-cigarettes, with fruit flavors being the most popular, followed by candy, desserts or other sweets, according to the CDC.

Most commonly used types of devices:

E-cigarettes (9.4%)

Cigars (1.9%)

Cigarettes (1.6%)

Smokeless (1.3%)

Hookahs (1.1%)

Nicotine Pouches (1.1%)

Heated Tobacco Products (1.0%)

Pipe Tobacco (0.6%)

