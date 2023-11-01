Israel festival attack survivor back in LA, ‘grateful to be alive’

(NewsNation) — Nearly a month ago, Lee Sasi was hiding under dead bodies, praying that she would survive the assault that was being carried out by Hamas militants on an Israeli music festival.

Today, the Israeli American is back in Los Angeles, reunited with her family and still recovering from the trauma she endured.

“I’m grateful to be alive and to live this beautiful life, but the healing process is definitely not easy,” Sasi said Wednesday on “CUOMO.” “My fiancé, my faith, my family and my community is definitely what’s pulling me through each and every day.”

Sasi is among the survivors of the Oct. 7 attack on Supernova music, which was assaulted by Hamas militants as part of an incursion into Israel. Some 3,500 young people were gathered in the Re’im kibbutz in southern Israel, only a few miles from the border with Gaza.

For about seven hours, Sasi hid in a bomb shelter and under dead bodies as gunmen tore through the crowd, killing at least 260 people and taking hostages.

Although she escaped the terror in Israel, Sasi has been concerned by a rise in antisemitic incidents in the United States, some of which have occurred during protests on college campuses.

“It’s really scary,” she said. “Especially now more than ever, there should be no hate in this world. I just want peace for everyone.”

She tries to keep off social media as much as possible and leans on her family for support.

There’s her faith, too, which was only strengthened by what she experienced.

“When I was inside the bomb shelter hiding under dead bodies while the terrorists were attacking us, I was screaming to Hashem, which is God, and I was screaming to him and telling him that if I come out that I will put my life towards Hashem and be closer to God and keep Shabbat,” Sasi said.

She’s kept every Shabbat since the attack.

“I feel Hashem around me, I feel the presence, and I feel so grateful,” Sasi said. “I will always say thank you to Hashem.”