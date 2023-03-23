Ex-patient: Accused dentist looked ‘horrible’ in court

(NewsNation) — James Craig, the Colorado dentist who is accused of killing his wife by poisoning her, was in court Thursday and charged with first-degree murder.

His former patient and local radio host Steffan Tubbs was in the courtroom, and said Craig looked “disheveled” and “absolutely horrible.”

“His eyes were puffy … he had bloodshot eyes,” Tubbs said Thursday on “CUOMO,” describing the scene inside the courtroom. “He said a few words, ‘yes, yes, no and yes.'”

Prosecutors allege Craig laced his wife Angela’s protein shakes with arsenic and cyanide, a combination that sent her to hospitals three times in the span of 10 days. She was taken off life support Saturday, and her husband was arrested Sunday.

Watch Tubbs’ interview in the player above.