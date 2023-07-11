Victim’s mom ‘scared to death’ escapee Burham might return

(NewsNation) — The mother of a woman who police believe was killed by the man who escaped a Pennsylvania jail last week says she’s terrified he might return to the area where he’s accused of committing the murder.

Michael Burham has been on the lam since Thursday, when he used a bedsheet rope to rappel from the roof of the Warren County Prison in Warren, Pennsylvania. The 34-year-old was being held on various charges, including kidnapping in connection to a previous escape.

Burham is also the lead suspect in the murder of Kala Hodgkin, a mother who found shot to death May 11 in Jamestown, New York, some 20 miles away from Warren. Police say Burham fled to South Carolina after the killing and kidnapped two people in Pennsylvania on the way.

“I am scared to death that he might (come back here), but I don’t know if that’s his intentions. He is out there somewhere,” Hodgkin’s mother Ana Overturf said Tuesday on “CUOMO.”

Burham, 34, was being held in jail in lieu of $1 million bail. The jail from which he escaped is close to the Allegheny National Forest, and police say he has a military background and “survivalist” skills that would enable him to survive in the woods.

Chautauqua County, New York, District Attorney Jason Schmidt previously told NewsNation he’s concerned that Burham may return to Jamestown, where he has ties. Schmidt said his office is still gathering evidence in the murder case with the intent to file charges against Burham.

Overturf said Hodgkin’s child has been placed in protective custody, but she’s left “sitting here not knowing where he is.”

“I’ve got woods outside my house. I mean, I’m in the city, but I still have deer and woods right here,” Overturf said.

Police are urging people nationwide to look out for Burham, who is considered armed and dangerous. A woman who lives near the jail says Burham ran through her yard after he escaped.

Helicopters, drones and infrared technology are all being used to scour some 500,000 acres of the Allegheny National Forest, which is thick with foliage, rivers and streams.

Authorities have already located several campsites and stockpiles of supplies in the forest. They believe Burham may be getting assistance in his efforts to evade capture. The reward for information leading to his capture has been raised, for a total bounty of $19,500.

“There’s no way that he can get away and do this as long as he has without any help,” Overturf said. “He’s definitely got help.”

Authorities said they are aggressively following leads in the manhunt, including possible sightings of Burham and reports of break-ins at unoccupied structures. While police believe Burham is still in the general area, they are also urging people nationwide to familiarize themselves with his photo and be on alert.

“They need to catch him,” Overturf said. “We want justice for my daughter.”

NewsNation digital producer Stephanie Whiteside contributed to this report.