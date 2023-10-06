Kidnap suspect Craig Ross Jr. faces scrutiny in cold cases: report

(NewsNation) — The suspect in the kidnapping of a 9-year-old New York girl is being scrutinized for any possible connection to two killings in the early 2000s, according to local media.

Police are investigating whether Craig Ross Jr. has any involvement in the deaths of 18-year-old Jennifer “Moonbeam” Hammond and 19-year-old Christina N. White, the Albany Times Union reported. The girls disappeared in 2003 and 2005, and their skeletal remains were found in Lake Desolation State Forest, some 10 miles from where they went missing in Milton, N.Y., where Ross lives.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s Investigator Matthew Robinson, the lead investigator on the women’s unsolved homicides, told the Times Union: “At this time, we have no information to indicate that he was or was not involved.”

“I can tell you that one of the investigative steps that we will take with regards to the ongoing investigation around Mr. Ross will be any association he has with any major case in the area,” Robinson added. “And that is something that we are actively working on. But at this time, we have no information to indicate that he is involved in any of those (two) cases.”

Ross was arrested Monday in the kidnapping of Charlotte Sena, who went missing Saturday from Moreau Lake State Park, north of the city of Albany. Police say they were led to Ross after they lifted fingerprints off a ransom note he left in the mailbox of the Sena family home around 4 a.m. Monday.

New York State Police Col. Richard Allen told NewsNation this week the ransom note was a “key” piece of evidence that led them to Sena, who was found in a cabinet in a trailer behind the mobile home of Ross’ mother.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said it makes sense that law enforcement would be looking at other crimes to which Ross may be connected, wherein Ross would fit the suspect profile.

“Law enforcement has a duty to look at any and all cases that would have similar modus operandi, specifically other kidnappings,” Coffindaffer said Friday on “CUOMO.” “(The victims) were also in the area similar to where he was known to be.”

High-profile defense attorney Mark Geragos echoed that sentiment.

“Anytime you have a series of incidents like this, that’s the first thing the police or law enforcement do, is try to make sure, rule out that there isn’t any connection,” Geragos said.

After Ross’ arrest, state police spent Tuesday searching his mother’s mobile home, the trailer in the backyard and Ross’ pickup truck in the driveway, the Times Union reported. It was unclear what, if any, evidence was recovered.

“At this time, there is no direct evidence or information that links Ross to the White or Hammond cases,” Robinson, the police investigator, told the newspaper. “We have nothing to give us (evidence) that he is involved — there’s no, like, hot lead that says he’s our guy or anything like that.”