Lawyer: Musk broke promises to fired Twitter employees

(NewsNation) — New Twitter owner Elon Musk fired half the company’s staff after taking over the social media company.

Soon after, Shannon Liss-Riordan filed a class-action lawsuit claiming the employees weren’t given enough notice in violation of labor laws. The attorney representing the employees said Musk “broke promises” that led workers to stick with the company in the first place.

“Twitter promised employees that after Musk purchased the company, if there were mass layoffs, they would be getting at least as good a severance package as they would have under the previous Twitter administration,” Liss-Riordan said Thursday night on NewsNation’s CUOMO. “Musk went right in and just threw that promise in the garbage.”

Two months are required under the WARN Act, which does not align with what Musk has offered his employees.

“The way Elon Musk did this was was pretty atrocious, just coming in and axing half of the workforce, within days of him taking over the company. And then just unceremoniously breaking the promises that had led many employees to stick with the company, at least to see what was going to happen during these months of uncertainty,” Liss-Riordan said.

Liss-Riordan has also sued Uber, FedEx, Starbucks and Tesla. The attorney says Musk didn’t give the employees the severance that they had been promised.